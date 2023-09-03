5Th Healthplus Middle East Fertility Conference Concludes In Dubai

The event comprised three days of lively discussions, interactions, debates, and workshops for the world's leading fertility experts

Topics under discussion included Ethical and Legal Issues in IVF, Fertility Preservation and Social Egg Freezing: For Unmarried Women between 30 to 35 years

HealthPFertility, a Mubadala Health partner, has celebrated another successful HealthPMiddle East Fertility Conference. Held under the theme 'Preserving Hope and Empowering Fertility Choices' the fifth edition of the annual industry event attracted over a thousand participants from 23 countries.

The long-awaited annual industry event brought together leading experts, researchers, and practitioners in the field of fertility. The event explored the latest advances in reproductive health technologies and challenges regarding infertility treatment. It featured three days of lively discussions, interactions, debates, and workshops for the world's leading fertility experts at The Address, Dubai Marina.

Topics under the spotlight included Ethical and Legal Issues involving IVF, Fertility Preservation, Social Egg Freezing: For Unmarried Women between 30 to 35 years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Ovarian Tissue Cryopreservation -Transplantation.

Key takeaways from the conference came from groundbreaking presentations on oncofertility that discussed the viability of tissue samples to support future family planning initiatives, and ways to remain vigilant about diagnosing hereditary or intrusive diseases whose treatment can impact the child-bearing ability in patients. Conference debates also featured experts from across multiple countries that shared personal stories of success, and evidence-based treatment options for patients at a crossroad.

Dr. Walid Sayed, Consultant, Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility (IVF), HealthPFertility Center – Abu Dhabi, said:“This year's conference shed light on the transformative advancements in fertility treatments. It was insightful to hear positive patient journeys and how the latest technology can help couples achieve their dreams. Our collective aim is to build on this foundation, ensuring that future gatherings are even more influential and impactful in shaping the course of fertility solutions.”

Ahmed Elbohoty, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology Consultant Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Medicine/Fertility (IVF), HealthPFertility Center, and Conference Chair said:“The discussions held during this year's HealthPMiddle East Conference were some of the most thought-proving and inspiring. The often-emotive topic of fertility was discussed by leading experts in the field, who gave their own fascinating insights into this ever-developing practice. Our delegates have not only gained knowledge but also forged invaluable connections with their peers. We hope that these insights will empower their daily practices and drive a new era of fertility solutions.

The first day of the event featured sessions on reproductive surgery, an exploration of methods to optimize IVF outcomes, infertility, and reproductive challenges. With speakers from over 10 different countries including the likes of Denmark, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Columbia, India and more, a diverse range of speakers shared market specific insights with an eager audience. One such example was a presentation from Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani, a Consultant at HealthPFertility Network Riyadh, who presented insights around IVF practices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While the second day of the fertility conference included further debates around pressing topics like the application of Artificial Intelligence in fertility solutions, the third day was dedicated to practical workshops. These sessions provided attendees tools to apply knowledge acquired from the conference in their day-to-day practice.

The workshops encompassed five overarching themes including ovarian tissue cryopreservation, colonoscopies, and fetal surveillance: caring with compassion. Additionally, the agenda included an experimental workshop for IVF procedures and female aesthetic surgeries. These sessions were used as a starting point to engage attendees in learning. Curiconversations took place, concluding the event on a successful note, providing promising outcomes that furthered the understanding of fertility related topics.

Participants who attended the three-day event received 23 CME hours accredited by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH).

