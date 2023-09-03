Australian Trade Delegation 2023 Set For“Journey Of Exploration” To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The Sri Lanka and Australia Chamber of Commerce is pleased to unveil an unprecedented initiative that promises to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Accordingly, under the banner of“A Journey of Exploration”, an exhilarating series of events is set to unfold, as the Chamber expects to host the high-profile Australian Trade Delegation 2023. This series of events is expected to be a captivating blend of exploration, cultural immersion, and economic collaboration, designed to forge stronger bonds between the two nations.

Scheduled to run from the 4th to the 10th of September 2023, this landmark event is being orchestrated by the Sri Lanka and Australia Chamber of Commerce, in close partnership with the Victoria State Government, alongside other notable stakeholders including the Export Development Board, National Chamber of Commerce, SLASSCOM, Port City, Hatch, and Orion City. The culmination of tireless efforts, this initiative is poised to usher in a new era of prosperity for both nations.

The Australian Trade Delegation 2023 will include a distinguished roster of 11 representatives, including notable figures from the Aboriginal Economic Development Group (AEDG), the Victoria State Government, and other prominent business entities. The delegation is led by Sara Stewart, Director of the Aboriginal Economic Development Group. With avenues of exploration spanning Food, Textile, and IT, the delegates are poised to engage in transformative interactions that have the potential to reshape economic landscapes.

Commenting on the significance of this initiative, Kalum De Silva, President of the Sri Lanka and Australia Chamber of Commerce said,“Our Chamber is committed to linking the business communities of the two countries to encourage economic development, further fortifying and diversifying the strong cultural and diplomatic relationships that already exist. Through this event, we envision not only economic growth but also the cultivation of stronger bonds of friendship and understanding between our nations. This is the union of Australia's First Nations people with the indigencommunity of Sri Lanka and is a powerful testament to the enduring significance of indigencultures worldwide. As these two distinct yet spiritually connected communities converge, they weave a tapestry of shared wisdom, resilience, and a deep reverence for the land. We look forward to hosting the Australian Trade Delegation 2023, and giving them unique insights into what Sri Lanka has to offer Australia and the World.”

The week-long event will feature a series of exciting events. Exploring growth opportunities, the delegation will participate in discussions on mutual expansion prospects during sessions at the Export Development Board (EDB). A visit to Port City Colombo promises a glimpse into the burgeoning dynamism of Sri Lanka's evolving infrastructure, as the Gateway to South Asia edges closer to completion. The immersive IT sector tour is set to unfold at Hatch Incubator and Orion City IT Park, giving Australians a firsthand look into the thriving tech landscape of Sri Lanka, and the expansive opportunities it presents.

Exploring collaborative opportunities, the delegation will partake in productive B2B meetings with key stakeholders across the food, textile, and IT sectors. A number of exciting cultural encounters have also been woven in, with highlights ranging from a sensory Kandy spice plantation visit to an exploration of a quaint handloom textile village. An indigenvillage visit is also planned, forging a profound connection between the delegates and the local communities, underscoring the essence of unity.

The unique“Journey of Exploration” program reveals a shared vision for the future of the two nations – one marked by cooperation, cultural appreciation, and economic prosperity. As the delegates traverse this transformative voyage, they are sure to forge unforgettable memories and bonds that will significantly contribute to the ever-evolving bilateral relationship between Sri Lanka and Australia.

About the Sri Lanka and Australia Chamber of Commerce

The Sri Lanka and Australia Chamber of Commerce is the only integrated bi-lateral, member-based Chamber umbrella constituted under the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to foster commercial trade and dialogue between Sri Lankan and Australian businesses; and is dedicated to providing practical and on-the-ground support for business people who are entering or exploring the two markets.