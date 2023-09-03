Romania Condemns Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Danube Infrastructure

The relevant statement was made by Barron's , referring to Romania's Defence Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Romania's defence ministry on Sunday strongly condemned repeated Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube infrastructure close to its border as 'unjustified' following the latest overnight drone strikes in the southern Odregion,” the report states.

The ministry“reiterates in the strongest terms that these attacks against civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine are unjustified and in deep contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law”.

At the same time, the Romanian side emphasized that Russian attacks had not generated“any direct military threat to the national territory or territorial waters of Romania”.

A reminder that, on the night of September 3, 2023, Russia fired 25 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions at the Odregion's southern districts . Twenty-two enemy drones were destroyed by Ukraine's Defense Forces. Port-adjacent infrastructure was reported hit.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine