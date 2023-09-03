Shareholder Investigation: Halper Sadeh Llc Investigates Smmf, Bhrb, Rpt, Ht

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF)'s le to Burke & Herbert Financial Servicesrp. for 0.5043 shares of Burke & Herbertmon stock for each share of Summitmon stock. If you are a Summit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Burke & Herbert Financial Servicesrp. (NASDAQ: BHRB)'s merger with Summit Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of Summitmon stock will have the right to receive 0.5043 shares of Burke & Herbertmon stock. Existing Burke & Herbert shareholders will own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares of thebinedpany. If you are a Burke & Herbert shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)'s le to Ki Realty for 0.6049 of a newly-issued Ki share for each RPT share. At closing, RPT shareholders are expected to own approximately 8% of thebinedpany. If you are a RPT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Hersha Hospitality Tt (NYSE: HT)'s le to affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $10.00 per share. If you are a Hersha shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

