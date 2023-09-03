Shareholder Investigation: Halper Sadeh Llc Investigates Ael, Scu, Vrtv

American Equity Investment Life Holdingpany (NYSE:L)'s le to Brookfield Reinsurance. As part of the agreement, each American Equity shareholder will receive $38.85 per share in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. class A limited voting share per share of American Equity. If you are an American Equity shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU)'s le to Rithm Capitalrp. for $11.15 per Class A share of Sculptor. If you are a Sculptor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Veritivrporation (NYSE: VRTV)'s le to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a Veritiv shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

