Home sales in UK to reach lowest point in over 10 years

(MENAFN) Due to rising mortgage prices, home sales in the United Kingdom are projected to reach the lowest point in over 10 years, according to a research from real estate business Zoopla in its house price index, which was released this week.



An estimated 1 million homes will be bought in Britain in 2023, a decrease from 1.26 million in 2022 and the 14-year peak of 1.48 million in 2021, when low borrowing rates and widespread tax advantages encouraged home purchases.



According to the report, escalating mortgage rates and pressure from rising costs of living have caused a 34% decline in residential housing demand during the last 4 weeks when when compared with the average over the previous 5 years.



“It is the number of sales that have been hit hardest by higher borrowing costs, especially amongst mortgage reliant buyers,” stated Richard Donnell, executive manager at Zoopla.



“Cash buyers are more immune and on track to account for more than one in three sales in 2023,” he also said.

