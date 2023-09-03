Thousands protest in Niger requesting retreat of French units

(MENAFN) Thousands assembled on Saturday in Niger's capital Niamey to request that past colonial leader France draw its units as required by a regime which occupied power in June.



The demonstrators rallied close to a base housing French fighter after a request by many civic institutions rival to the French army attendance in the West African nation.



They raised up posters saying "French army leave our country".



The protest was supported by new entrances in the afternoon and a solid group of people rallied at a roundabout close to the French military base on Niamey's outskirts.



Niger's military regime had launched a fresh verbal attack at France on Friday, indicting Paris of "blatant interference" by supporting the nation’s overthrown leader, as demonstrators arranged an alike demonstration.



Leader Mohamed Bazoum, a French associate whose voting in 2021 had raised hopes of steadiness in the disturbed nation, was captive on July 26 by participants of his guard.



Ties with France, the nation’s past colonial force and associate in its battle with terrorism, went rapidly down following Paris supported Bazoum.

