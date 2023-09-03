X to gather biometric, employment info

(MENAFN) X, priory known as Twitter, is going to gather biometric information on its users, such as a picture of their face, in an upgrade to its privacy policy.



X Premium subscription service users have the option to offer a selfie as well as photo ID for verification.



The policy states X might gather work and academic history as well.



This will be to "recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job".



There has been rumor that X might need to provide employment options.



In May, X Corp obtained a tech employing service named Laskie, based on statements. It was the initial takeover of a firm since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, as it was known before, last year for USD44bn (£34.7bn)



The recent privacy policy is going to come into effect in 29 September.



It declares: "We may collect and use your personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising."

