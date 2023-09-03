Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN)'s le to L Catterton for $10.20 per share in cash. If you are a Thorne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM)'s le to Danaherrporation for $24.00 per share in cash. If you are an Abcam shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)'s le to Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. for 0.121 of a share of Zevra'smon stock for each share of Acer'smon stock. Additionally, Acer stockholders would receive non-transferablentingent Value Rights entitling them to receive up to $34 million in cash upon the achievement of certainmercial milestones for OLPRUVA, and up to an additional $42 million in cash upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones for OLPRUVA and EDSIVO. If you are an Acer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Shareholders are euraged tontact the firm free of charge to diss their legal rights and options. Please call Danieldeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email or .

Halperdeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud andrporate minduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementingrporate reforms and rvering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar oue.