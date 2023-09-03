G7, EU PLAN to announce penalties against import of diamonds mined in Russia

(MENAFN) The New York Times reported this week that the G7 and EU were planning to announce penalties against the import of diamonds mined in Russia, including those that were polished and cut abroad.



The G7 is anticipated to formally issue sanctions in September, reported the publication. According to reports, the conditions for tracking and tracing certain jewels, in addition to the specifics for the associated customs documentation, are being established. The NYT reported that the limits would go into force in January, following the holiday shopping season, and warned jewelry buyers that prices might go up.



For over a year, the G7 nations have discussed imposing penalties on Russian diamonds. Major gem importers, including Belgium, that's home to Antwerp, the largest diamond trading hub in the world, are highly opposed to the move. In an effort to further reduce Moscow's income, the heads of the G7 nations promised to impose trade restrictions on diamonds mined, processed, or produced in Russia in May. They claimed they would do so by employing techniques such as high-tech tracing to reduce the USD4.5 billion Russian diamond trade.

