Moody's upgrades estimate for Turkish economic growth to 4.2 percent

(MENAFN) In its Global Macro Outlook 2023-24 August update report, which was released on Thursday, Moody's upgraded its estimate for Turkish economic growth for this year from 2.6 percent to 4.2 percent.



In addition, the international rating agency increased its prediction of Turkish economic improvement for this year from 2 percent to 3 percent.



The research noted that "economic activity in the first half of 2023 outpaced our expectations in multiple countries," including Turkey.



Yet, the agency stated that it expects the current financial situation to continue for the remainder of the year, "tapping brakes on global growth."



According to estimates, the G-20's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth would slow from 2.7 percent last year to 2.5 percent in this year and 2.1 percent in the next year.



In order for inflation to sustainably decrease to the Federal Reserve's objective, below-trend output is still required, according to the paper.



In its May outlook, Moody's revised up its estimate of American economic growth for 2023 from 1.1 percent to 1.9 percent.

