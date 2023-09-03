Les Luthiers Will Perform In Costa Rica With Their Farewell Tour

The last opportunity for the Costa Rican public to enjoy live these masters of humor, Les Luthiers, will be on November 4 and 5, at the MelSalazar Theater.After 55 years of successful career, the humorous-musical ensemble announced its final farewell to the stage.

The show promises a bunch of news and laughter, which will be enhanced by its proverbial musical quality.All within the classic style of the group, in which intelligence, culture, refinement and elegance are not obstacles but platforms from which to provide quality entertainment to audiences of all ages.

Along with the familiar ones, there will be new informal instruments and many new songs and scenes, to which a selection of works from the traditional repertoire will be added.The show revolves around a supposed interview -cultivated, acute, documented and exemplified- with the mythical creator of the works of Les Luthiers, Johann Sebastian Mastropiero.

In the course of this interview, a good part of the composer's life is recalled, with opportune musical and stage examples, from his first failures to his most recent.The authors of“MásTropiezos De Mastropiero” are two of the“historical” members of the group, Carlos LópezPuccio and Jorge Maronna.

In addition to them, the 2019 cast of Les Luthiers is made up of Roberto Antier, Tomás Mayer-Wolf, Martín O'Connor and HoracioTatoTurano, and Santiago Otero Ramos and Pablo Rabinovich act as alternates.With this cast of prestigiartists, Les Luthiers has performed in 8 countries, and has received unanimrecognition from the public and critics.

Tickets will be available from Thursday the 31st at 10 a.m.

Functions November 4 with hours at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on November 5 at 5 p.m. at theMelSalazar Theater.

Tickets available at on Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1 for American Express cardholders, on September 2 and 3 with BacCredomatic cards and from September 4 with all cards. Prices From ₡32 thousand to ₡120 thousand, depending on the location.