Hummingbird Early Learning Centre's Community Play Day Celebrates Learning Through Play for Children

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 1 September 2023 – Hummingbird Early Learning Centre, a renowned provider of exceptional early childhood education, recently hosted a successful Community Play Day event at its DAFZ branch.

The event offered a day of excitement and engagement for parents and children under 6 years old, featuring a diverse array of activities that catered to the entire family's interests. Held at Hummingbird's DAFZ branch, the Community Play Day highlighted the joy of learning through play, fostering a sense of community and providing an environment for children to thrive.

With a focus on creating memorable experiences, the event included arts and crafts to encourage creativity, sports and games for physical activities and camaraderie, and sensory play activities that stimulated young minds. The Family Photo Booth allowed families to capture and cherish special moments together.

Tanja Nikolic, Hummingbird's General Manager, expressed her delight: “Our Community Play Day's success reaffirms our commitment to enjoyable and shared learning. We're thankful to the families who contributed to making this event such a positive experience.”

The Hummingbird Early Learning Centre in DAFZ continues to excel in early childhood education, fostering holistic development in children and building a strong sense of community among families.





