China to settle ‘through dialogue’ seething maritime crisis with adjacent countries

(MENAFN) China declares that it is eager to settle "through dialogue" the seething maritime crisis with adjacent nations.



"China is always willing to resolve differences through dialogue with relevant countries and seek effective ways to manage the maritime situation," Beijing's senior envoy Wang Yi was cited as saying by regional newspaper on Sunday.



Wang was giving a speech at the Global Town Hall 2023 by video link on Saturday.



His comments occurred days following China revealed its new map "China Standard Map Edition 2023," forcing replies from several adjacent countries, such as Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam as well as India.



The map of China's well-known U-shaped line makes up around 90 percent of the South China Sea, one of the most disputed waterways worldwide as well as a source of more than USD3 trillion in trade on yearly basis.



"Attempts by certain forces outside the region to undermine peace in the South China Sea will not succeed," Wang added.

