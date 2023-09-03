Canadian economy stagnates compared to Q1

(MENAFN) In the second 3 months of this year, the Canadian economy stagnated compared to the first quarter, according to an announcement released on Friday by Statistics Canada.



The GDP of the North American nation expanded by 0.6 percent in the first 3 months of 2023, contrary to market expectations for a 0.3 percent growth in the figure.



According to the statistical office, between April and June there was a fall in housing investment, a slowdown in exports, and a slowdown in household spending.



"Housing investment fell 2.1% in the second quarter, the fifth consecutive quarterly decrease," said the statement. "Final domestic demand rose by 0.3%, a similar increase to that seen in the first quarter of 2022."



The second 3 months had a 0.5 percent increase in goods and services imports, following a 0.2 percent increase in the first 3 months, while the second 3 months saw a 0.1 percent increase in goods and services exports, after a 2.5 percent rise in the first quarter period.

