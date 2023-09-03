Meet The Top Regional Executives On Forbes Middle East’s Global Meets Local List 2023

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait – September 3, 2023: Forbes Middle East has revealed the eleventh installment of its flagship Global Meets Local ranking, showcasing the regional heads of the top 100 multinational corporations that have masterfully navigated the unique MENA business landscapes, leaving an indelible mark on the region’s growth, development, and cultural integration.
The 2023 list spotlights 103 exceptional executives at the helm of regional offices for 100 Forbes Global 2000 companies. To compile this list, Forbes Middle East analyzed this year’s Forbes Global 2000 list, identifying companies with significant MENA operations. The top-ranking executives from their regional headquarters were then ranked based on factors such as the impact and scope of their role, sustainability and CSR initiatives, business size, personal achievements, and public recognition.
Diversity in nationality and sector
The executives represent 41 nationalities. France, India, and Lebanon lead with 10 executives each, followed by the U.K. and Germany with eight and six executives, respectively.
The list covers a diverse spectrum of 33 sectors, reflecting their multifaceted contributions to the region’s prosperity. Technology emerges as the frontrunner with 15 entries, followed closely by 11 pharmaceutical companies and seven automotive industry leaders. Of the 100 companies, 48% hail from the U.S.
Regional leader's top priorities
With COP28 set to be hosted by the U.A.E. later this year, the business titans featured on this year’s ranking are placing sustainability at the forefront. For instance, in 2022, DHL Express’ Nour Suliman led the complete solar panel installations at its facilities in Jordan, Iraq, and the U.A.E. and introduced nine new electric vehicles to the region. Standard Chartered’s Sunil Kaushal – the highest-ranked banking executive – spearheaded the first sustainability-linked loan by a private company, Landmark Group, in 2022 and issued the first Green Guarantee in Qatar in partnership with Siemens Energy in March 2023. Whereas, in June 2023, Henkel’s Ashraf ElAfifi launched two Net Carbon Neutral Production Units in the region.
Investments in AI solutions have also gained momentum and become a shared focal point among tech companies. In 2022, Intel established an AI Research and Development Center in Dubai, and Lenovo announced an investment in AI of $1 billion over three years after recording an annual AI in infrastructure revenue of over $2 billion. Most recently, in July 2023, Google launched its generative AI experiment “Bard” in Arabic.
Global Meets Local 2023 – Top 10
1. Samer Abu-Ltaif
Company: Microsoft
Designation: Corporate Vice President & President – Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa
Nationality: Lebanese
Global Headquarters: U.S.
Sector: Technology
2. Omar Channawi
Company: Procter & Gamble (P&G)
Designation: CEO –Middle East, Pakistan and Global Entrepreneurial Markets & Senior Vice President of Sales – Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
Nationality: Moroccan
Global Headquarters: U.S.
Sector: Consumer Goods
3. Yasser Abdul Malak
Company: Nestlé Middle East
Designation: Chairman and CEO – MENA
Nationality: Lebanese
Global Headquarters: Switzerland
Sector: Food and Beverage
4. Dimitrios Dosis
Company: Mastercard
Designation: President – Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa
Global Headquarters: U.S.
Nationality: German
Sector: Technology
5. Kuljit Ghata-Aura
Company: Boeing
Designation: President – Middle East, Türkiye and Africa
Nationality: British
Global Headquarters: U.S.
Sector: Aerospace
6. Anthony Nakache
Company: Google
Designation: Managing Director – MENA
Nationality: French
Global Headquarters: U.S.
Sector: Technology
7. Ronaldo Mouchawar
Company: Amazon
Designation: Vice President – MENA
Nationality: Syrian-American
Global Headquarters: U.S.
Sector: Technology
8. Shazia Syed
Company: Unilever
Designation: General Manager – North Africa, Levant and Iraq & Arabia Senior Customer Development Lead
Nationality: Pakistani
Global Headquarters: U.K.
Sector: Consumer Goods
9. Andrew Buckingham
Company: The Coca-Cola Company
Designation: Vice President and General Manager – Middle East
Nationality: British
Global Headquarters: U.S.
Sector: Food and Beverage
10. John W. Nicholson
Company: Lockheed Martin
Designation: CEO – Middle East
Nationality: American
Global Headquarters: U.S.
Sector: Aerospace
