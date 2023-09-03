Binance Forms Strategic Partnership with WellxPay Payment Service in Bangladesh and India

(MENAFN- Pressat) Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a strategic partnership with WellxPay, a cutting-edge fintech company specializing in payment solutions. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way traders in Bangladesh and India engage in cryptocurrency transactions, providing enhanced convenience and security.



As part of this collaboration, Binance will utilize the WellxPay payment gateway to facilitate seamless transactions for its peer-to-peer (P2P) traders in Bangladesh and Indian regions. Binance will integrate with popular Bangladesh payment methods such as bkash, Nagad, Rocket, and Upay, enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies effortlessly within the Binance platform.



For traders in India, Binance will use the WellxPay payment gateway to support UPI QR codes, IMPS bank transfers, and India KYC services. This integration will ensure that Indian traders can easily and securely engage in cryptocurrency transactions on the Binance platform while leveraging their preferred payment methods.



This strategic partnership between Binance and WellxPay aims to address the unique needs of traders in these regions. By incorporating local payment methods into the Binance platform, the collaboration enables users to seamlessly convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency and vice versa, fostering the growth of the digital asset market in Bangladesh and India.



"We are excited to join forces with WellxPay to enhance our services for traders in Bangladesh and India," said the CCO of Binance. "By utilizing WellxPay's innovative payment gateway, we can provide a more streamlined and secure solution for cryptocurrency transactions. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to making cryptocurrency accessible and convenient for users worldwide."



WellxPay's advanced technology and extensive network of payment partners make it an ideal partner for Binance. The collaboration ensures that users can transact securely, with stringent security measures and encryption systems in place to protect user data and assets.



Both Binance and WellxPay are actively committed to advancing the cryptocurrency industry and expanding their global presence. Through strategic partnerships and continual innovation, the companies aim to empower users with efficient and secure payment solutions, fostering broader adoption of cryptocurrencies.





