Protests postpones decision to transfer control of building to KDP

(MENAFN) Earlier on Sunday, a local administrator announced that the decision to transfer control of a building used by the Joint Operations Command soldiers in Iraq to the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had been postponed and that protests had ended.



Rakan Saeed al-Jabouri, the governor of Kirkuk, claimed in a post shared on Facebook that his conversation with Prime Minister Muhammed Shia al-Sudani had caused the issue of handing over the building in Kirkuk utilized by forces loyal to the presidential administration to the KDP to be postponed.



Al-Jabouri claimed that after informing the protestors of al-Sudani's postponement order when he encountered them in front of the structure, they opted to disperse, cease their demonstration, and reopen the closed route.



A news agency correspondent learned that protesters had started to take down the tents that had been erected in front of the offices.



According to Kirkuk Police Department representative Amir Nuri, three people have already died and at least nine more have been hurt amid demonstrations calling for the reopening of a highway connecting the city to Erbil.

