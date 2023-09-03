Dubai Foundation for Women and Children partners with Sisters Beauty Lounge to combat domestic violence

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, 1 September , 2023

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has announced a collaboration with Sisters Beauty Lounge in a significant move towards enhancing community awareness and social responsibility. The partnership aims to boost both sides’ efforts to combat domestic violence and emphasize the importance of community awareness on the matter.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, said: "In light of the challenges our societies confront in combating domestic violence, this cooperation signifies not just our shared concerns but also our shared commitment to enacting positive and tangible changes."

Al Mansouri expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Sisters Beauty Lounge for their invaluable partnership, adding that their dedication to community causes not only enhances their collective efforts but is also instrumental in their strategic mission—to combat all manifestations of violence against women and to envision a society characterized by safety and well-being for all.

As part of this joint effort, Sisters Beauty Lounge has pledged to donate AED 10 for every service rendered at their salon to DFWAC in order to support the services and programmes that the Foundation offers to female victims of domestic violence and provide psychosocial support.

Mette Hauxthausen, Managing Director of Sisters Beauty Lounge’ said: “In Collaboration with Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, we have a mission to amplify awareness, to assure that not only our Sisterhood but that the women in the UAE are not only seen and heard but also protected. Our campaign highlights purity, empowerment and protection for women. Through this initiative we hope to empower women to raise their voices and in doing so receive the vital funds needed that will support the incredible work DFWAC do.

Furthermore, beyond the financial contributions, Sisters Beauty Lounge will also open its doors to voluntary donations from its customers. These generous contributions will be channelled directly to the Foundation, enhancing its plethora of programmes and initiatives and amplifying the quality of services delivered to its beneficiaries.





