DUBAI SUMMER SURPRISES ENDS WITH INCREDIBLE 90 PER CENT OFF DEALS IN FINAL SALE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 September 2023: Dubai Summer Surprises has been an endless source of incredible deals, events, and activities all summer long. As we approach the finale, Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment presents the last-chance to grab a bargain - the DSS Final Sale, running from 1 to 3 September.



Prepare for deals of up to 90 percent off across leading lifestyle, beauty, electronics, and fashion brands in Dubai. This is your golden opportunity to tackle back-to-school shopping, refresh your wardrobe, explore the latest technology, or revamp your living space. In case you need an extra incentive, participating stores are also offering a last chance to win marvellous prizes when you shop. DSS never ceases to amaze, and this weekend is your ultimate opportunity to try your luck.



Enjoy these massive deals on well known and loved brands on:



FASHION

Enjoy incredible offers from Dubai’s most loved fashion brands from 1 to 3 September. Get up to 90 per cent off selected items in stores including Gant, Koton, La Senza, OVS and Wise Buys. All Saints offers a 30 to 60 per cent off along with an extra per cent off on markdown lines.

Step into a world of style with the ultimate shopping experience as Forever 21, Cotton On and Missguided, offer a remarkable sale of 25 to 75 per cent. Elevate your fashion game and head to their participating outlets to explore unbeatable offers.



At participating outlets of Calvin Klein, Desigual, Khaadi, Matalan, Moschino and Ted Baker, shoppers can also avail up to 50 per cent off on a curated range of items. Shop smart with H&M and Aura Online Rewards App. Spend AED 200 in-store and enjoy an enticing bonus of 500 additional points.



Shop at American Eagle Outfitters and Lefties offering an enticing 30 per cent off on selected items, allowing you to enhance your wardrobe with fantastic savings. DKNY takes it a step further with a remarkable 30 per cent off on all items, ensuring you embrace elegance without compromise. Don’t miss out on updating your fashion collection with 40 per cent off on selected items at Levi's and Ardene.



Head to Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch at Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall and City Center Mirdif, and elevate your style with their "Buy One, Get One at Half Price" offer on the entire store.







FOOTWEAR AND ACCESSORIES



Shop at Lovisa, well-known for its amazing accessories and jewellery, and enjoy a part sale of 25 to 90 per cent off at participating outlets across the city.



Discover the perfect blend of style and savings with Bally's enticing offers of 30 to 50 per cent off. Shoppers can step into a world of fashion and savings at Chic Shoes, and enjoy an impressive 30 to 70 per cent off on footwear ranging from elegant heels to trendy sneakers.



Experience comfort and style like never before at Clarks as they offer an astounding 75 per cent off on all items at Burjuman, Al Ghurair and Ibn Batuta brachesو and a fantastic 40 per cent off on selected items at all other branches. Elevate your luxury collection with Coach and Gianvito Rossi's exceptional sale of 50 per cent off on selected items.



Step up the shoe game with K Corner, Kurt Geiger, Opera and Vincci offering savings of up to 60 per cent off on stylish footwear. And for the fashion forward, don’t miss out on 25 per cent off on all items at participating Kipling outlets.



GOLD AND JEWELLERY



For a special sparkling gift, head over to Damas in participating malls across the city and receive a complimentary Gift Voucher of AED 300 on every diamond or pearl purchase of AED 3,000.



Browse for gold and jewellery and enjoy up to 60 per cent off in participating branches of 1915 By Ahmed Seddiqi and Guess & Gc Boutique.



Explore captivating jewellery offers that add a touch of elegance to your collection. At Koroba Jewellery, shoppers can spend AED 1000 and receive an AED 500 voucher. At Pandora, enjoy 50 per cent off on bracelets, while Dani by Daniel K, Lifestyle fine Jewelry, and Swarovski offers savings of 25 to 50 per cent off.



CHILDREN AND BABY CARE



Revamp your kids' wardrobe with incredible deals. Find the best for your little ones with Baby Shop and Chicco's unbeatable promotion of 25 to 70 per cent off on a wide range of items.



At Claire's, enjoy a delightful “Buy 2 Get 2 Free” and “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” on select styles. Little Angels and Kids Puzzle extend a fantastic 50 per cent off on selected items, while Mothercare introduces “Buy 2 Get the 3rd Free'' and “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” on selected lines, making it the perfect time to shop for your little ones.



PERFUMES AND COSMETICS



Unlock a world of exciting beauty offers from a range of renowned brands. At Bath & Body Works, Aura Rewards members can enjoy a free body lotion for every 1,000 points earned. Head over to Kiko Milano and Watsons to get 25 to 75 per cent off on selected beauty products.



Discover incredible savings on luxury fragrances at Oriental Oud. Enjoy a part sale with discounts ranging from 25 per cent to a remarkable 90 per cent off.



At Sephora, buy any 3 products from a select collection, enjoy a generous 25 per cent off. Or elevate shopping with an added incentive – a free tote bag when spending AED 350 or more in-store.



During the DSS Final Sale, visit & other stories at Dubai Mall to enjoy their "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" promotion on beauty items and double Aura points on your second purchase. Those aiming to maximise their rewards can spend AED 550 with Aura to double points, or reach a spend of AED 750 to triple points.



The Body Shop treats you to a "Buy 3 get 1 free" deal, as well as offers ranging from 25 to 75 per cent off on select nourishing products. The Face Shop offers an enticing 40 per cent off on a selected range of items, while shoppers can enjoy incredible promotions at Bin Kamal Perfumes and V Perfumes, ranging from 25 to 90 per cent off. Experience the magic of beauty and savings like never before!



HOME AND OUTDOOR FURNISHING



From expertly crafted indoor and outdoor furniture to accessories, find everything one needs to decorate a home, or browse furniture essentials for the kids’ bedroom, playroom, and study space at Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids with up to 40 per cent off on selected items.



Homemakers can elevate everyday space with West Elm offering 40 per cent off on its select home collection. Shoppers can also enjoy a 25 to 90 per cent on unique kitchenware at Simply Kitchen and Think Kitchen.



Explore the beautiful collections at Bloomingdales Home in Dubai Mall and Bloomr in Dubai Festival City Mall with 30 to 70 per cent reductions on a wide range of home items. Revamp your living space with Ace, Bed Bags & Beyond, Dimora, Jashanmal Home, Natuzzi, Museum, Suncoast and Western Furniture on incredible deals ranging from 25 to 75 per cent off. Discover remarkable savings at Danube Home with deals ranging from 25 to an incredible 80 per cent off.



Head over to BLU stores located at Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Mall to get free products valued at AED 200 upon purchasing any items worth AED 500. Or visit Ikea to check out their new lowest prices on over 2500 products.

ELECTRONICS



At Harman House, Jumbo and Emax, enjoy up to 25 to 50 per cent off, making it the perfect time to upgrade your electronics. Visit Huawei, Axiom and Eros stores for bundle offers on mobile devices.. Don't miss out on these special promotions and incredible savings!



Get new appliances at Better Life with discounts from 25 to 85 per cent as well as special offers on cameras and camera equipment at Grand Stores Digital.



OPTICAL



Upgrade your eyewear collection with amazing deals from leading brands. With offers ranging from 30 to 50 per cent find the perfect frames for great prices at Aster Optics, Vision Express, Yateem Optician, and Occhiali Optics. Head to Eye Boutique for 25 per cent off on all items, or visit Magrabi and Solaris for up to 50 per cent off on stylish eyewear.



At Solaris, make the most of 30 per cent off and enjoy an additional perk of saving AED 120 on every AED 600 spent on select items. And if that's not enough, take advantage of the “Buy 3 and Get 1 Free” offer on a curated range of items.



DEPARTMENT STORES



Embark on a shopping spree with remarkable promotions of up to 70 per cent off at Ansar Gallery and Bloomingdales. Visit Debenhams for 40 per cent off on a selected range of items.



At Marks & Spencer, delight in 25 per cent off on skincare and Apothecary products, along with a “Buy 2 Get 1 Free” offer on selected Apothecary range. Dive into the world of Muji with an amazing 40 per cent off on all items. And when it comes to X Pressions Style, enjoy a diverse range of discounts, from 25 to 90 per cent.



AND MORE



Other offers for the DSS Final Sale include 25 to 75 per cent off at Lulu Pharmacies - find what you need at great prices. Decathlon brings you an impressive 70 per cent off on selected items, while Foot Locker takes a step forward with 30 per cent off on a range of footwear.



Dive into sportswear with Nike and Puma, both offering 25 to 50 per cent off. Elevate your athletic gear with Sun & Sand Sports and Under Armour. Save up to 25 to 50 per cent when shopping at their participating outlets.



And that's not all – numerous additional brands are also participating in this spectacular sale, ensuring there's something for everyone. Find the full list of participating brands on

Dubai Summer Surprises is the ultimate summer extravaganza filled with incredible surprises, unmissable retail offers, diverse culinary delights and endless entertainment, running until 3 September. For more information, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media channels, and mydss.ae.

