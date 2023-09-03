Ansys And Venture Center At Ncl Innovation Park Collaborate To Create A Startup Simulation Center

Ansys and Venture Center at NCL Innovation PVenture Center, a not-for-profit technology business incubator hosted by CSIR's National Chemical Laboratory, is collaborating with Ansys Software Private Limited (Ansys, NASDAQ: ANSS) in India, a leading engineering simulation software company, to provide support for technology startups. Ansys and Venture Center have signed an MoU to solidify their collaboration. As per the terms of the MOU, Ansys will make available a pool of Ansys simulation software licenses to eligible startups, and Venture Center will provide the appropriate computing infrastructure and setup required. Ansys has also extended support to Venture Center under its Corporate Social Responsibility program to support startups.

“The Ansys Startup Program has helped numersuccessful startups globally to design innovative products. Startups in the program have benefited in several ways – from accelerating innovation at a limited cost to securing additional funding for future projects. Engineering startups in India have demonstrated strong potential to innovate and scale up for both India and the global market. The Ansys Startup Program provides early-stage startups access to multiphysics simulation software along with the deep expertise of Ansys staff in solving complex problems,” said Rafiq Somani, Area Vice President ? India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys.“As one of India's leading business incubators dedicated to promoting and backing technology innovation and science entrepreneurs, we are delighted to partner with Venture Center to provide support to early-stage technology startups.”

The Ansys Startup Program provides early-stage startups with access to multiphysics simulation software, coupled with high-performance computing to help them tackle their engineering challenges quickly and cost-effectively. Since the program's inception, over 1,950 startups from 58 countries have joined the program, spanning the autonomous, high-tech, energy, aerospace & defense, automotive, communications, healthcare, and other industries.

Venture Center is a national award-winning technology business incubator that is dedicated to promoting and supporting technology innovation and technology entrepreneurs/startups. Venture Center specializes in supporting technology startups in the areas of materials, chemicals and biological sciences & engineering, and offers a range of services, high-end resource centers and state-of-the-art scientific facilities under one roof. Since its inception in 2007, Venture Center has supported over 600 entrepreneurs and is home to more than 70 resident startups at any time, making it India's largest science business incubator.

“Our aim at Venture Center is to empower and enable scientists and engineers in pursuing technology, innovation and entrepreneurship objectives in the Pune region,” said Dr. Premnath Venugopalan, Director- Venture Center & Head- NCL Innovations.“In 2023, Pune is ranked closely with Chennai and Delhi in terms of startup funding, and Ansys' multiphysics simulation software, coupled with high-performance computing, is the right technological push for early-stage startups here to be on par with the rest of the country.”

With Ansys' multiphysics simulation software, Venture Center can provide technical mentoring and product ideation support to the Venture Center-affiliated incubator companies during their ideation stage. Startups can benefit from using engineering simulation to assess and speed up product design and development, accelerating time-to-market.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation That Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.