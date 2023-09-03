All Online Services For Servicing Bmw Cars Work Smoothly In Avtodom Group Of Companies

All original online services work without interruption at AVTODOM BMW dealerships. These are required for diagnostics and maintenance of BMW vehicles, including programming and software updates.

AVTODOM BMW uses only original intelligent solutions for programming and software updates. No possible restrictions on the part of the German automaker can affect the quality and speed of car service. Access to services is carried out through alternative channels. Service centers AVTODOM BMW constantly improve the level of service. The company's specialists try to anticipate the requests and needs of customers. Therefore, AVTODOM moved ahead of time to use of alternative channels for accessing the software.

“Our customers can always get all the necessary service for BMW cars at our dealerships. We are ready for any scenario. Additional backup channels of access to the original software for diagnostics and maintenance of BMW cars are available to us, of course. This software allows you to quickly detect and eliminate any cause of failure. Therefore, the repair time remains as short as possible in our service centers”, – Sergey Pletnev, director of after-sales service at AVTODOM Group, commented.

