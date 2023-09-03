Serial Entrepreneurs Nidhi Agrawal & Srikanth Acharya On Boosting Business Growth | Designnbuy

Nidhi Agrawal, founder of designnbuyand a business leader with extensive experience, will present this webinar. She will share her expertise and insight into the evolution of the eCommerce industry and the strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Attendees will also gain actionable advice and tricks to make the most of personalization and automation. Her conversation will be joined by Srikanth from OffiNeedsSrikanth is a serial entrepreneur who has revitalized the print industry with his uniquecorporate gifting solutions. Srikant's journey is an inspiring testimony to the power of innovation and a growth mindset in the ever-evolving business landscape.

The event will delve into the core components of modern business success – eCommerce, personalization, and automation. Attendees can expect to gain in-depth insights into how these three factors can synergistically contribute to exponential growth and customer engagement. Srikanth and Nidhi will shed light on compelling topics like corporate branding, personalization, printing, and automation in the areas of artwork design, pre-press, and order management to ensure speed and efficiency among others. The webinar will equip participants with practical strategies and expert advice on adopting a growth mindset to stay ahead of the competition. Drawing lessons from his own success, Srikanth will highlight why an omnichannel business strategy is required in today's competitive business landscape. This is to remain profitable and grow.

Key Takeaways from the webinar:

.Exploration of eCommerce trends and their impact on online retail evolution.

.The power of personalization to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

.Real-world examples of automation's advantages in streamlining business processes and boosting productivity.

.Featuring Srikanth's entrepreneurial journey and contributions to the print industry.

The webinar will feature an interactive Q&A session, enabling attendees to interact with Srikanth and Nidhi. This will enable them to gain personalized insights into their queries.

To secure a spot at this highly anticipated event, interested participants are encouraged to register through this link . This is an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and enthusiasts to learn from seasoned industry experts who drive innovation and growth.

Event Details:

.Webinar Title: Growth Mindset: eCommerce, Personalisation, and Automation Strategies

.Host: Design'N'Buy

.Date: September 6th, 2023

.Time: 5:00 PM (IST) | 11.30 AM ( GMT ) | 7.30 AM (EST)

.Registration:

Register for this thought-provoking webinar today to gain fresh perspectives, practical insights, and valuable takeaways that can help you propel your business to new heights. Joinfor insights, inspiration, and innovation. Take advantage of the diverse panel of experts to gain the skills and tools you need to succeed.

About Design'N'Buy:

Design'N'Buy is a leading provider of innovative web-to-print solutions designed to empower print businesses across the globe. With a commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, Design'N'Buy offers cutting-edge tools and strategies that enable print businesses to thrive in a digital world.

Website: