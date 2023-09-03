Bestside Studios are photography studio rental and production house services providing company located in Albion. After their recent announcement of the launch of their Studio 2, they have added Bluetooth speaker as one of the advanced features a studio space should have along with a large space for creative photo and video shoots.

BESTSIDE STUDIOS announces the addition of Bluetooth speaker in their newly launched“photo studio 2”. After the recent grand announcement of the launch of their photo studio space no 2, they have been looking to add advanced features to create a modern studio with added advantage. The studio hire Melbourne team will add more advanced features in the coming months. The owner of the Bestside Studios and his photo studio hire Melbourne team has been putting ample efforts on modernizing the studio to make it equipped with all the advanced features. The studio was already a hit among the people who were looking to find one of the finest photo studios in Melbourne. The studio has a large space for all kinds of photo and video projects.

The addition of an advanced feature like Bluetooth speaker will help combine convenience with great sound. Their popularity has already skyrocketed this year, and they are very popular among the clients. The convenient and portable Bluetooth speaker can be installed anywhere in the studio and can be used in combination with any of the equipments, the clients are using. For a video shoot, the Bluetooth can be used to create a perfect shot using just a single click. Aside from the obviconvenience of Bluetooth capability, the greatest advantage is that it's mobile. It will move along with the team to any area in the studio. The newly introduced Bluetooth speaker offers big sound in a portable package.

The speaker is water resistant and can be readily used to shoot a photo or a video which involves spilling or spraying. It can be taken to wherever the clients want to splash around for a perfect shot. Music lovers can share their favorite tunes with their team anytime, anywhere, without worrying about tangling wires or finding an outlet to plug into. The studio space has enough extensions and plugs to use the Bluetooth everywhere around the studio.

The Bluetooth speaker features an internal rechargeable battery that lasts for more than 8 hours, which adds to the convenience and energy efficiency. Since they don't require any batteries, they are environment friendly and the clients or their team won't have to continually buy new batteries for them. These speakers outlast both weather and the usual wear and tear. They are quite sturdy yet convenient to use. The Bluetooth speaker at the natural light studio Melbourne also has a shockproof design that helps protect it from power drops or breaks. It also has the advanced feature of pairing with another speaker, doubling the sound effect. Visit or visit the newly launched studio-2 for bookings.

About The Company:

Bestside Studios, provide highly professional and spaciphoto and video shoot studios on rent unlike any other studio hire companies. They provide a wide range of facilities including their own production house and photographers. As a result, all of their clients return to them for their projects. Visit Bestside Studios website at for more information.