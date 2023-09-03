Thick Growth In Thin Packaging: Ceresana Report On The World Market For Bioplastic Films

Wafer-thin films, often less than 1 millimeter thick, are one of the first areas of application in which bioplastics are able to establish themselves. Although casings made from petroleum products are still usually sold cheaper and in larger quantities, biobased materials such as starch or polylactic acid do not only offer a better public image regarding environmental awareness, but often also tangible advantages: Food packaging made from biodegradable plastics does not have to be disposed of at high cost, but can be composted; organic mulch films can simply be left on the field and plowed under. Ceresana has studied the global market for films made from bioplastics: The new market report forecasts that revenues will increase to around USD 14.2 billion by 2032.

Increasing demand for biobased films

If a film is supposed to crackle nicely, be transparent and permeable to water vapor, cellulose hydrate is hard to beat: The original bioplastic has been used since 1908 under names such as cellophane to package chocolates, flowers, spice jars or even cigarettes. For films made of polyethylene or polypropylene, biobased alternatives have long since ceased to be made only from wood or waste paper cellulose. Researchers are working on futuristic-looking bioplastics such as polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) from bacteria and polybutylene succinate (PBS) from fermentation residues. Increasingly, "biobased" components are also being added to conventional petrochemical plastics. Over the next ten years, the consumption of biobased films will increase significantly worldwide: Ceresana expects annual growth of over 14.6% in Asia, around 11% in North America and just over 8% in Europe.

Biobased films mainly package food products

Bags, pouches and sacks currently are the best-known application for bioplastics. Food packaging is the most important market for films made from bioplastics: In 2022, it accounted for around 47% of their market volume. However, shrink and stretch films are by no means only used in the packaging industry. Bioplastic films are also used, for example, for labels, adhesive tapes, technical insulating layers or medical wound dressings. In horticulture, forestry and agriculture, the consumption of films is increasing, as well as in the construction industry, the printing industry and other sectors of the economy. The analysts at Ceresana expect the highest annual growth rates of over 12% for agricultural films, industrial films and construction films. Increasingly, bioplastics are even conquering high-tech products: Membranes for water filters are made of polymer films, and plastic films are also used in batteries for electric cars.

The current Ceresana market study "Bioplastic Films”:

Chapter 1 of the new study provides a comprehensive presentation and analysis of the global market for biobased plastic films - including forecasts up to 2032: the development of demand and revenues is examined for each of the regions of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

In Chapter 2, the 11 countries with the largest revenues generated with films are considered individually: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the USA, China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. Demand and revenues are presented in each case. In addition, demand is broken down by application area: Packaging (Food and Beverages, Consumer Products, Other), Agricultural Films and Other Films. The market study provides detailed data on the use of the different types of bioplastics in films: Polylactic acid (PLA), Starch-based plastics, other biodegradable plastics, Biobased, but non-biodegradable plastics.

Chapter 3 provides useful company profiles of the most important manufacturers of films made from bioplastics, clearly arranged by contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production facilities and brief profile. Detailed profiles are provided for 47 manufacturers.



About Ceresana

As one of the world's leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. Special foareas are bio-economy and automotive / mobility. Since 2002, companies have benefited from high-quality industry analyses and forecasts. Over 250 market studies provide more than 10,000 clients around the world with the knowledge base for sustainable success.