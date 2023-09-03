Bravery, Kindness And Adventure Abound In Children's Book Henrietta And The Fox

MANCHESTER, Mass. - Author Katharine Stanley-Brown Abbott and artist Kristin Richland are excited to announce the release of their latest collaboration Henrietta and the Fox the highly-anticipated sequel to the beloved children's book Henrietta.

In this second installment of the engaging series, Abbott's charming protagonist Henrietta once again demonstrates her trademark bravery. As Henrietta faces off against the fox who had previously frightened her, the story explores themes of compassion, courage, kindness and gratitude.

“I have always encouraged my children and grandchildren to explore through reading and using their imaginations,” explained Abbott.“I hope that children just learning to read and young independent readers alike will delight in Henrietta's spirited adventures and the enduring lessons they impart.”

Abbott brings her diverse range of interests and extensive writing background to bear in crafting Henrietta's world. As an author of children's books, memoirs, cookbooks and more, Abbott can blend a range of experiences and knowledge into her storytelling, making her characters and their stories feel rich and relatable. Her deep appreciation for art, travel and lifelong learning permeates the narrative, providing a vibrant backdrop for Henrietta's adventures.

Illustrator Kristin Richland's artistic contributions significantly enhance the captivating tale. Her fascination with animals and nature shines through in the vibrant illustrations, with clever nods to fairy tales and lore sprinkled throughout. The illustrations work harmoniously with the narrative that children will find visually and intellectually engaging.

“Creating an immersive experience which will appeal to young readers was my goal with the illustrations,” said Richland.“We hope to transport them to a world of fun and adventure.”

Henrietta and the Fox is set to join its predecessor, Henrietta, in captivating and educating young readers with its blend of fun, adventure and valuable life lessons. The book is now available through SDPPublishing.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other major retailers

About Katharine Stanley-Brown Abbott ? The author of Nantucket Summers, Cobblestones and Ice Cream Cones-A Trip to Nantucket in Rhymes (2019), A Zoo Full of Rhymes (2020) and Henrietta (2022), the proleptic author has also written two memoirs and co-written three cookbooks and a commemorative book for a women's social club. Abbott considers herself a generalist. Her eclectic interests include needlepoint, knitting, cooking, travel, reading, tennis and life-long volunteerism. She is also an accomplished collage artist whose work has been exhibited and sold in juried shows, art festivals and open studios. Abbott is a graduate of Vassar College. She has four adult children, five grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She is widowed and lives in Manchester, Massachusetts.

About Kristin Richland ? A native of Vermont, Kristin Richland is fascinated with animals and our natural world. She enjoys taking liberties, mixing them up, playing with archetypes and slipping in little nods to fairy tales and lore. Richland is a graduate of the Maine College of Art's painting program and was a professional picture framer for many years before switching to the world of bookselling. This is the fourth book she has illustrated and her third collaboration with Katharine Stanley-Brown Abbott, the first being A Zoo Full of Rhymes and the second being Henrietta. Her artwork can be seen in several Vermont galleries and at Kristinrichland.com.