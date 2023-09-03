Avtodom Group Together With Mb Rus Jsc Will Present The Forland And Foton Brands

It will be held at the Expocentr from September 5 to 8 (booths 8-111 and 8-101, hall No. 1, pavilion 8 of the Expocentre Fairgrounds). COMTRANS is one of the most important international venues and the largest exhibition of commercial vehicles in Russia. Vehicles for varibusiness segments and special solutions for financing and services will be presented at the stands of the companies within the framework of the exhibition.

Andrey Olkhovsky, CEO of AVTODOM Group:“The Russian LCV and HCV market has changed a lot over the past 3 years. Chinese brands are starting to come to the fore. The transformation of the brand structure has led to the need to develop distribution and dealer networks of new brands. Therefore, we are very pleased to introduce two new Chinese brands - FORLAND and FOTON - to Russian consumers. We have confidence in this technique. We guarantee our future customers that they will get not only reliable transport, but also timely support and quality service at all stages of operation if they choose these brands. It is not just launching sales and service of new brands for us. We have created our own unique ecosystem in partnership with MB JSC and Chinese manufacturers. This became possible because we have many years of successful experience in the field of distribution, a developed network of sales and service centers, flexible financial instruments for clients provided by our commercial bank and leasing company, as well as a factoring service that eases the financial for our dealers. Our industrial team is focused on launching a new passenger car brand today. Then we will keep the foon launching the production of light vehicles at our own enterprise”.

Natalya Koroleva, General Director of MB JSC:“We are glad to take part in the main event of the commercial vehicle industry - the COMTRANS exhibition again. This is a great opportunity to meet with our long-term partners, meet new participants in the automotive industry and introduce new products of the FORLAND and FOTON brands MB JSC has a comprehensive competence in the field of commercial vehicles. We are pleased to offer customers in varibusiness segments comprehensive solutions tailored to their individual needs.”

The Russian premiere of the FORLAND brand and the entry into the market of light-duty and medium-duty chassis FORLAND 3, FORLAND 5, FORLAND 8 and FORLAND 12 with a gross weight of 3.5 to 12 tons will be the Main Event. FORLAND brand equipment created using advanced world technologies and standards and with a high level of quality control at all stages of production. It is able to solve any transport problems.

Three wheelbase versions a wide range of cargo area sizes are available for each model. Cars based on the FORLAND chassis are equipped with active safety systems (ABS, ESC) and basic functions for driver comfort: air conditioning, multimedia system, multifunctional steering wheel, cruise control, heated side mirrors and power windows (standard and optional equipment). A range of reliable, time-tested diesel engines ensures the optimum ratio of fuel consumption and torque for each model. Economical and reliable FORLAND vehicles will perfectly fit into the fleets of companies engaged in trade, delivery, transportation of agricultural products and essentials, construction and other business areas.

MB JSC, in partnership with experienced local bodybuilders, offers to retrofit FORLAND equipment and turn it into a powerful tool for solving any customer's problem.

A special version of the refrigerator based on the FORLAND 8 medium-duty chassis will be presented at the stand of AVTODOM Group of Companies and MB JSC. The car is an isothermal van with a gross weight of 9 tons with a Thermo King Refrigeration unit. This allows you to maintain a certain temperature regime. The outer and inner covering of the superstructure panels is made of glass-fibre reinforced plastic. The floor covering is made of anti-slip plastic. This lightens the weight of the structure and increases the life of the vehicle. The most efficient use of cargo space is possible due to the vertical walls of the body and the absence of wheel arches on the floor. The carrying capacity is 5 tons. Body volume is 21 m3. FORLAND 8 is equipped with a Euro V emission class diesel engine with a capacity of 156-hp volume of 3.76 liters and a 6-speed gearbox.

FOTON TOANO will represent the Lightweight segment. It is designed in accordance with European production standards and inherited high German quality. A team of specialists who worked on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter created the car. This leads to a recognizable language of forms. The classic car design, elegant exterior, spaciinterior, business class comfort and safety allow TOANO to successfully meet the needs of customers in the transportation of passengers, organizing of business transportation.

The car is equipped with a proprietary and already familiar power plant - a reliable 2.8-liter turbodiesel ISF Cummins CRDi (Euro V) with a power of 110 kW and a torque of 330 Nm and a 6-speed manual transmission with quick start, an increased level of traction, able to easily cope with the harsh conditions of a wide variety of road conditions, both in the city and the countryside or in the mountains and meet the requirements of intensive use. Active and passive safety systems (ABS, ESC, driver and front passenger airbags) are included in the basic package. All the necessary functions to ensure the comfort of the driver are provided. In the cabin: air conditioning, a multimedia system with a rear-view camera, a multifunctional steering wheel, electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors and power windows, adjustable driver and passenger seats, driver - in 6 positions. Double-leaf tailgate with opening angle up to 270° installed for easy loading.

Cars in two versions will be presented at the booth of AVTODOM Group of Companies and MB JSC: an all-metal van with different roof heights and cargo compartment volumes (10.4 m3 and 12 m3) and a passenger bus.

The TOANO vehicle can be converted in cooperation with local bodybuilding partners into variversions covering different industries and with a variety of applications, thanks to a powerful engine, large cargo space and versatility. A wide range of modifications will be available to MB JSC customers In the future: TOANO passenger-and-freight version, a version for sedentary groups of citizens, a mobile laboratory, vans for transporting fragile goods, etc. verified Russian bodybuilding companies will be responsible for the conversions.

Buying a car is a major investment for many companies. Visitors will be able to be acquainted with complex solutions from MB Finance LLC and MB Capital LLC, which provide factoring and financial leasing services for legal entities and individual entrepreneurs. They will be able to receive financing calculations for the leasing of the exhibited cars FORLAND and FOTON and learn about special offers that are valid only on COMTRANS days.