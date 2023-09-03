A1qa Secures Its Place On The 2023 Top Software Testing Companies In The Usa List By Goodfirms

a1qa, a pure-play QA provider, garnered a spot on the Top Software Testing Companies in the list by GoodFirms.

GoodFirms is a review and rating platform that delivers unbiased and reliable information about companies, their services and products to help business executives find the right IT partners.

Due to the large number of QA vendors in the market, the process of choosing the most suitable one can be daunting. GoodFirms has conducted thorough research, evaluating companies based on two key categories: core competencies (specialization and portfolio) and 360-performance view (market presence and client reviews). Thus, it identified the top QA suppliers in the and presented the rating of Top Software Testing Companies in this region with a1qa making it on the list.

Michael Urbanovich, Head of department at a1qa, shared his thoughts:“Professional QA aids to release high-quality software at a fast pace, supporting business growth and increasing customer satisfaction levels.

As a pure-play QA provider, we are glad to be included in the Top Software Testing Companies list. It's a great testament of a1qa's commitment to helping companies from confidently adopt innovation and win against the competition.”

a1qa's recent global recognition also includes being the finalist at the North American Software Testing Awards 2022.

About a1qa

For 2 decades, a1qa has supported global clients across different industries in improving their software quality. With an extensive range of testing services, the team of 1,100+ professionals helps customers attain their desired business objectives, such as accelerated velocity, boosted CX, and increased profits. a1qa is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015.

Contact:

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood,80235

+1 720 207 5122

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 204 525 7620