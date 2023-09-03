Tim Maxwell Named Greenearth Cleaning's Ceo

Kansas City, MO, August 31, 2023 -- GreenEarth® Cleaning, the world's largest brand of environmentally friendly dry cleaning, offering the industry's only non-toxic cleaning alternative, recently named Tim Maxwell as its chief executive officer (CEO). Maxwell had served as president of the company since 2003.

In his role as CEO, Maxwell will continue oversight of GreenEarth Cleaning and the company's network of Affiliates. GreenEarth's proprietary products and processes are available at more than 6000 points of consumer contact around the globe.

"What has been most gratifying to me over the past 20 + years, has been the commitment by so many members of both the Affiliate network, and the staff at GreenEarth to innovate the system to not only reduce energy and additive usage, but provide the lowest overall operational cost to garment care providers,” said Maxwell. "Expansion of our Affiliate Network has been deliberate and measured over the past 24 years." commented Maxwell, "We are proud to include some of the finest garment care providers in the world among our Membership - whether that be a 7 Star hotel in Dubai, the holder of the Royal Warrant in England, or a family-run counter in Minneapolis."

Added Maxwell,“Providing a kinder clean in even more markets in the coming years is a "challenge accepted" for the GreenEarth Team.”

Maxwell and his wife Karen enjoy traveling from their home base in Kansas City with their two adult children, Kelsey and K