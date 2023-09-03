Brave Writer announces Brand New Book Line-ups for 2023-2024 school year

Brave Writer introduces new book line-ups for 2023-2024. Led by Julie Bogart, the programs for ages 5-18 offer grammar and literary lessons, allowing parents to swap one book title with their own choice. Accessible on their website, these materials suit homeschooling families and supplement traditional education.

Julie Bogart, author of The Brave Learner, announces the brand new read aloud books for Brave Writer's award-winning literature and grammar programs for children 5-18 on June 1 and 2, 2023. This year's programs offer new flexibility-parents are free to swap one of the book titles for a selection of their own choosing for any reason at all.

The Quill (5-7), Dart (8-10), Arrow (11-12), Boomerang (13-14) and Slingshot (15-18) programs teach grammar, punctuation, literary devices, spelling, reading comprehension and literary analysis using outstanding fiction and nonfiction titles that are age appropriate.

These programs are available through the Brave Writer website and can be bundled with other Brave Writer products to create a complete writing and language arts curriculum for the coming school year. Programs can also be used with multiple ages in the same family and are suitable for both homeschooling families and parents who wish to supplement a traditional school education.

