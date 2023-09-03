Keeping Mosquitoes And Weeds Under Control Is Second Nature For Healthy Lawn

South River, NJ – Trying to keep lawns and gardens well-tendered can be a real challenge if households have full-on lives, work pressures and children to juggle. That's why many in the local communities have turned to the team at Healthy Lawn to handle these natural challenges.

Being tempted to let nature take over the garden can lead to weeds, out-of-control shrubs and increased pests. Family-owned and operated Healthy Lawn has over 50 years of experience in lawn care, mosquito control, perimeter pest and weed control.

Healthy Lawn, which is a sister company to Custom Landscaping and Lawncare, is based out of South River in Middlesex County and serves a large part of Central New Jersey, including the towns of East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Sayreville, Matawan and Spotswood.

Their experts offer a comprehensive package of effective solutions that are aimed at providing the best in local lawn and garden care for the long haul. Its quality lawn care solutions are tailored to the unique needs of clients' gardens.

When effectively protecting yards from mosquitoes, they know one treatment isn't enough to do the job. Not only is their constant buzzing and biting generally annoying, but they also pose a severe threat to the health of you and your loved ones as they're known carriers of Zika Virus, Malaria, and West Nile Virus.

Their Mosquito Control Program is specifically designed to target populations when they're most active. This consists of ten applications strategically scheduled from early spring through early fall, meaning clients can take full advantage of warmer months without fear of their return.

From your initial free estimate to each recurring treatment, you can expect transparent communication and outstanding service, allowing you to rest easy knowing your property is in good hands. Applications dry within 30 minutes. So don't let a BBQ, birthday party, or family gathering be spoilt ever again by mosquitos.

Their experts offer honest, upfront and grounded advice for clients; they pride themselves on their vast knowledge and passion to do a good job and stand behind all their services and commitments.

Healthy Lawn is also a registered service provider for GreenCare for Troops. Providing complimentary lawn and landscape services for the families of currently deployed military personnel. These complimentary services are offered to eligible families in need to give a helping hand at a time they need it most.

The company is also proud to be rated among the "Best of the Best" in its industry in Middlesex County. So, to book an appointment or to review their scope of services: