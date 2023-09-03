Teach Your Child Financial Literacy With Uk's Best Pocket Money Management Diary

Money probably isn't something you often discuss with your little ones, but know this: teaching your kids how to manage money is a total game-changer.

Financial habits are instilled at a young age and can shape a person's future. To help you teach your children savvy financial skills, Dejesca Diaries has created My Pocket Money Diary, a 92-page diary that prepares children aged four to seven for a cashless society.

Go to for more info.

Cambridge University research suggests that many of the financial habits we carry into adulthood are set by the age of seven. The behaviors children have around budgeting, saving, and borrowing at this age are likely to influence their future financial decisions. The diary covers foundational skills that help your child make better money management choices throughout their lives.

The diary encourages children to develop their critical thinking skills by learning how to budget, save, spend, and be aware of their financial limitations. The book includes interactive exercises that they can complete with you to improve their financial acumen. They will be shown real-life examples that will strengthen their decision-making skills.

In addition, your child can set savings goals, track income and expenses, and record financial milestones. They are shown how to distinguish between wants and needs so they can develop responsible spending habits. To encourage saving, the pocket diary can be purchased alongside the Mr. Winston Archibald Wise Money Box.

Explaining how the diary works, a company spokesperson says,“My Pocket Money Diary is a fun and interactive tool designed to introduce young children to the concept of money and financial responsibility. This educational product aims to teach kids about budgeting, saving, and making wise spending choices through engaging activities and exercises. My Pocket Money Diary is the perfect tool to empower your little ones with essential money management skills before adapting to the digital age.”

About The Company

Dejesca Diaries is a financial education company based in the United Kingdom. They believe that teaching children financial responsibility is an investment in their future and offer interactive resources that empower children to navigate their finances with confidence.

What your child learns about money now will undoubtedly shape their future. Give them the head start they deserve with Dejesca Diaries.

Ready to develop your child's financial skills? Head to to learn more.