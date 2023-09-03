Jamfest Aims To Make Lehi A Summertime 3V3 Basketball Destination

Lehi, Utah Aug 31, 2023 (Issuewire)

Thurl Bailey's“ JamFest” brings a fun-filled weekend to Lehi City with its 3v3 outdoor streetball basketball tournament that offers competitive divisions for men, women, boys, and girls. If you don't think your hoop skills are quite up to par, don't worry, there's something for everyone. There will be family activities like a free pool party at the Lehi City Pool and an outdoor movie night. There will also be bounce houses, face painting and balloon artists for the kids, a raffle for Utah Jazz tickets, food trucks, ice cream, a live DJ and more.

JamFest founder, and Utah Jazz legend, Thurl“Big T“ Bailey, enjoyed a 9 year basketball career in Utah with the Jazz and has been a TV broadcaster with the team for the past 24 years. Thurl's genuine love for the Utah community has kept him here locally. JamFest attendees will get the opportunity to get autographs and compete in shooting contests against Thurl.

Come enjoy this inaugural community event... JamFest promises to bring a healthy mix of athletic competition and family-friendly entertainment to Lehi and the surrounding communities for years to come!

EVENT INFORMATION:

Date & Time:

Friday, September 8th from 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Saturday, September 9th from 8:30am – 7:00pm

Location:

Karl Malone Training Center, 525 E 200 S, Lehi, UT 84043

Register to Play:

Sponsor:

Volunteer:

Learn More: