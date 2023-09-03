Gallery 317 Announces Upcoming Launch And Fundraiser: A Future Hub For Art & Community

Indianapolis, Indiana Aug 31, 2023 (Issuewire)

Jordan Industries LLC is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Gallery 317, a space dedicated to the promotion of contemporary art and community engagement. In preparation for the grand opening, Gallery 317 is hosting an online fundraising event on Kickstarter, aimed at gathering support from art enthusiasts, community leaders, and investors.

"Our goal is to create an inclusive space that elevates local art and brings people together," said Rozell Jordan, Founder and Owner of Gallery 317 and Jordan Industries LLC. "We invite everyone to be a part of this journey as we lay the cornerstone for a unique experience in our community."

Why Support Gallery 317?

1. Artistic Innovation: Gallery 317 will feature a curated selection of emerging and established local artists from the Indianapolis area, providing them with a platform to showcase their work and reach new audiences.

2. Community Engagement: Beyond exhibitions, the gallery plans to host workshops, talks, and community events, acting as a cultural hub for art lovers and local residents.

3. Investment Opportunity: Backing Gallery 317 offers investors an opportunity to be part of a transformative venture that promises not only artistic but also financial growth.

Fundraising Details

- Date: Ongoing

- Platform: Kickstarter Gallery 317: Indy's New Art Movement, via @Kickstarter

- Alternative Method: Donations can also be made directly to Jordan Industries LLC.

This fundraiser serves as an initial offering for potential backers and a chance for attendees to receive exclusive previews and perks.

Gallery 317 looks forward to embarking on this artistic journey with your support.