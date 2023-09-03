London, United Kingdom Sep 1, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Get Online Week "Empowering Futures"

By IFB Gaming and Breaking The Barrier CIC

IFB Gaming is a games-based research and learning organization situated in the heart of London focused on the intersection of playing, life skills, lifelong learning, and social inclusion.

IFB Gaming is a forward-thinking technology and gaming company dedicated to exploring the educational and transformative potential through playing and gaming. With a passion for innovation, IFB Gaming aims to create experiences that inspire learning, collaboration, and personal growth while serving as a bridge and connector between the bottom-up and the top-down.

IFB Gaming

Company's Website: Founder's Website: Get Online Week "Empowering Futures"

IFB Gaming, a leading games-based research and learning organization in Southwark, in collaboration with Breaking The Barrier Community Interest Company (CIC), a nonprofit organization focused on digital inclusion, is excited to announce the upcoming "Empowering Futures" event as part of Get Online Week. This initiative creatively builds on community achievements and aims to bridge the digital divide, promote digital literacy, and empower individuals for a brighter future.

Get Online Week "Empowering Futures" is a groundbreaking event combining the power of playing (gaming) and education to unite communities and provide equitable opportunities in the digital realm.

The event will take place from the 16th to the 22nd of October and it will feature a series of engaging workshops, discussions, and experiences designed to empower participants with essential digital skills, knowledge, and resources.

Get Online Week

Get Online Week is an annual campaign powered by the Good Things Foundation. For one week in October, a network of community organisations will host hundreds of free digital skills events to help people get online safely, confidently, and affordably.

Now in its 16th year, Get Online Week has aided hundreds of thousands of people to get/get back online for the first time, improve their digital awareness and skills, and take back control of their lives during technology adoption maturity and beyond.

"Empowering Futures": Bridging Communities through Digital Literacy

Get Online Week "Empowering Futures" is an inspiring and transformative annual event that aims to bridge the digital divide and foster a more inclusive and connected society. As technology continues to shape our world, we recognize the importance of equipping individuals with the digital skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital era.

This event goes beyond traditional approaches to digital literacy. It's a dynamic and interactive experience that empowers participants to embrace technology, explore new opportunities, and unlock their full potential. Through workshops, discussions, and engaging activities, we provide a platform for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to learn, connect, and grow.

"Empowering Futures" is about more than just using devices and navigating the digital landscape. It's about fostering a sense of belonging, building confidence, and inspiring individuals to take charge of their digital journey. By addressing the unique needs of our community and embracing innovation, we are paving the way for brighter futures and a more digitally inclusive world.

The Role of the Government's Digital Services Standard and Video Game Research Framework

In observance of this year's Get Online Week, we are excited to introduce a groundbreaking approach to community development, merging the Digital Service Standard with the Video Game Research Framework for the very first time.

As the gaming paradigm continues to evolve, it brings forth novel mechanisms that are yet to be fully explored in the realms of social media and real-world contexts.

Through the synergy of both frameworks, IFB Gaming is poised to unite these dimensions, fostering innovative and future-proofed designs for Brandon Estate.

Building upon the achievements of four successful Get Online Week events on Southwark's Brandon Estate, we have actively engaged the opinions of its residents.

Through a comprehensive survey conducted both online and offline, we posed the question: "What are your desires and requirements for this year's Get Online Week?"

Key Highlights of the Event:

Workshops for Digital Literacy: Get Online Week's "Empowering Futures" will offer hands-on workshops covering variaspects of digital literacy, including online safety, basic computer skills, and navigating the digital landscape effectively. These workshops are tailored to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.

Gaming for Education: IFB Gaming will showcase the educational potential of playing and gaming by presenting innovative ways to use games for learning. Through interactive sessions, participants will discover how gaming can enhance problem-solving skills, critical thinking, teamwork, and creativity.

Digital Breakfast: IFB Gaming will showcase the educational potential of playing and gaming by presenting innovative ways to use games for learning. Through interactive sessions, participants will discover how gaming can enhance problem-solving skills, critical thinking, teamwork, and creativity.

Panel Discussions: Engaging panel discussions will feature experts from the technology, gaming, and education sectors, addressing topics such as the digital divide, the role of technology in education, and the future of digital inclusion. These discussions will provide valuable insights and perspectives on building a more inclusive digital society.

Gaming Tournaments: IFB Gaming will host friendly gaming tournaments on the PlayStation Network that not only entertain but also foster a sense of community and collaboration. Participants will have the chance to compete, connect with fellow gamers, and celebrate the spirit of healthy competition.

Digital Empowerment Resources: Eligible attendees will receive access to varidigital empowerment resources, including guides, tutorials, online courses, and data (courtesy of Vodafone, Three UK, and Virgin O2) to continue their learning journey beyond the event.

Event Details:

Date: 16th-22nd 2023

Location: Jack Hobbs Club/Brandon Estate

Registration: The event is free to attend

Find a Get Online Week event near you in the UK

Get Online Week's "Empowering Futures" by IFB Gaming and Breaking The Barrier CIC promises to be an inspiring and impactful event that brings together technology, education, and community engagement. Joinin embracing the digital future and ensuring that no one is left behind.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Adewole PMP

Board of Trustees

/

07760389855

Followon @ifbgaming (Twitter) and @ifbgaminguk (Instagram) for event updates and highlights.

About IFB Gaming:

IFB Gaming is a forward-thinking technology and gaming company dedicated to exploring the educational and transformative potential through playing and gaming. With a passion for innovation, IFB Gaming aims to create experiences that inspire learning, collaboration, and personal growth while serving as a bridge and connector between the bottom-up and the top-down.

About Breaking The Barrier CIC:

Breaking The Barrier Community Interest Company is a nonprofit organization promoting digital inclusion and literacy. Through variinitiatives and partnerships, Breaking The Barrier CIC works to bridge the digital divide and create equal opportunities for all at Southwark's Brandon Estate in the digital age.