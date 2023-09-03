Wasps, 1920S Jamaica Portrayed Through Fiction

Miami, Florida Sep 1, 2023 (Issuewire)

This book is based on an era after slavery was abolished in Jamaica. There were people of different nationalities who started new lives. Some were coming to terms with the loss of slaves and maids, some coming to terms with a modern world, some coming to terms with science and technology; the true slaves were now extinct. A full African could not be found; a new generation was formed. Negroide blood was its solvent but Jamaica was still under the rule of the British. Many Jamaicans believed the national motto, 'Out of many, one people.'

But were we one? Are we?

The stories told are entirely fictitious, but the era is real. The stories portray cultural examples of the remnants of post-colonialism and how Jamaican culture has morphed.