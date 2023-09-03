Blue Parallel Opens The Door To Paradise On Panama's Pacific Coast

North Potomac, Maryland Sep 1, 2023 (Issuewire)

Blue Parallel has announced the launch of its new luxury tour to Panama's Pacific Coast, offering a range of immersive experiences and unique outdoor adventures. The new tour begins in Panama City before visiting two luxuriaccommodations on the Pacific Coast.

Blue Parallel guests can now witness the unique natural wonders of Panama's Pacific coast and thriving coastal and marine life, from humpback whales and sea turtles to giant rays and trophy sized yellowfin tuna. These private journeys to Panama visit unspoiled, emerald isles, beautiful white-sand beaches, dense jungles and one of the largest coral reefs in the Pacific.

All journeys are custom-designed and include insider access and private excursions. For example, travelers can embark on a private island-hopping excursion in the Gulf of Chiriquí National Marine Park and visit the deserted Isla Bolaños, enjoy a guided hike through an ancient forest in Coiba National Marine Park - a UNESCO-designated Protected Marine Area - and spot endemic wildlife, snorkel and scuba dive at a protected reef, experience a world-class fishing expedition with expert guides, or try sportfishing at the world renowned Hannibal Bank and Isla Montuosa.

Blue Parallel are inviting travelers to stay in two remote, luxury island resorts: Isla Palenque is a private resort with eight beachfront casitas and a Villa Estate all set among 400 acres of enchanting jungle with seven untouched, private beaches; and Islas Secas is a private archipelago of 14 spectacular islands – 13 untouched – with luxury casitas, a spa tucked amidst the lush natural surroundings, a restaurant specializing in ocean-to-table gastronomy, and access to soul-stirring wildlife. Islas Secas, also available for complete buyout, is grounded in sustainability and conservation.

“Our guests enjoy traveling off the beaten path and exploring the world's natural and cultural wonders in new and exclusive ways. Panama's location makes it an ideal destination for time-constrained travelers, while its magnificent natural landscapes offer endless opportunities for unique outdoor adventures. Most travelers have heard about Panama's Caribbean Coast, but the Pacific side is less visited and means our guests can avoid the crowds and enjoy timeless beauty in exclusive, private settings. We are able to create unique itineraries that give our guests a unique insider view, a trip that can not be replicated in any other way” says Emmanuel Burgio, Founder of Blue Parallel.

Reservations are recommended in advance to ensure availability and can be made now for the 2023-2024 season. They can be made via or via Blue Parallel's website

Blue Parallel was founded by Emmanuel Burgio in 2003, with a mission to take travelers to the natural and cultural sites of Latin America, the Mediterranean and the Polar Regions, creating private, custom-made journeys designed around the themes of World Heritage destinations, outdoor adventures, gourmet regional cuisine, exclusive lodging and insider access.