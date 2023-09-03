Book Launch: Funny, Not Funny

Kansas City, Kansas Aug 31, 2023 (Issuewire)

Rosie Glass Publishing in conjunction with author Amanda LaFerriere announced their joint book launch of Funny, Not Funny today, a satire filled with playful, unconventional recommendations for women to combat sexism in the workplace. Funny, Not Funny details true (but embellished) stories of the author and her female colleagues experiences working as executives and in tech and offers a new way for women to overcome unconscigender bias in their careers.

“Early feedback from family and friends who related to the stories, laughed, cried and found profound new ways to talk about old issues was more of the more rewarding and highlights of my life and career,” says author Amanda LaFerriere.

Chapters in LaFerriere's satire include compelling advice unparalleled to any sanitized leadership book on the market including:

Chapter #2 - Hey Bra

Chapter #3 - Mansplainia

Chapter #4 - Your Bias in Showing

Chapter #5 - Stuff Your Box

Chapter #6 - I'm Diverse Too

Funny, Not Funny is available on Amazon now starting at $9.99 for the ebook or $14.99 for the paperback. For more information on , visit Amazon's bookstore here .

About the Author: Amanda LaFerriere is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fintech and startups. With over 25 years of experience leading teams in people, processes, and technology, she is a renowned expert in product development, design thinking, and user-centric product strategy. As an LGBTQIA technology leader, wife, and mother of two who has worked in Silicon Valley and now resides in Kansas City, Amanda has navigated conservative and male-dominated spaces throughout her life and career. Her intelligence, humor, and no-bullshit attitude have earned her a reputation as a fearless and inspiring leader.