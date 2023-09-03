Sam Corporate Uk Appoints Jay Verma As Chief Commercial Officer

London, United Kingdom Aug 31, 2023 (Issuewire)

As part of strategic expansion to UK, Europe and North America, SAM Corporate appointed Jay Verma as Chief Commercial Officer to oversee the operations of SAM and also to build a local practice for EPM and Finance Process Optimization.

Marc Gillis, CEO of SAM Corporate, said:“We are glad to have Jay joiningas of SAM Corporate UK. With more than 70 clients around the world and over 700 entities using solutions and services from SAM in the domain of FinTech, Jay was a natural choice for the role. His experience of over 20 years in optimizing finance & EPM processes, digital transformations with special foon Financial Consolidation, Planning, and variIFRS reporting standards, coupled with expertise of SAM team will certainly bring value to our existing and future clients in UK, Europe and North America.”

Dr. Sunil Kumar K, Managing Director of SAM Corporate, said:“With compliance becoming norm of the day and stricter monitoring and penalties by the regulator, businesses need solutions and services which can provide guaranteed compliance management. SAM Corporate, with solutions on AML, Compliance, Fraud Detection and KYC are excited to have Jay joining the team. With his knowledge and experience of UK market, the formidable combination of SAM and Jay will provide unmatched compliance-based value proposition for businesses in the UK, Europe and North American market. We look forward to work with Jay.”

Jay Verma, Chief Commercial Officer of SAM Corporate UK, said: "I am delighted to become a part of the SAM Corporate team and embrace this new role. Drawing upon my extensive 20+ years of experience in Finance and EPM Transformation strategy and delivery, I am thrilled to collaborate with SAM Corporate in advancing cutting-edge digital solutions and services tailored for the CFO's office. My sincere gratitude goes to the SAM Corporate Board for acknowledging my expertise and placing their confidence in me to spearhead SAM Corporate's expansion into the UK, European, andmarkets. I eagerly anticipate close collaboration with the SAM Corporate management and delivery teams, as we work together to introduce innovative and advanced Financial and EPM solutions across the UK, Europe, and North American markets.

Before assuming the role of Chief Commercial Officer at SAM Corporate UK, Jay Verma held positions at Arthur Anderson, IBM, PwC, and Accenture, where he undertook variresponsibilities in client delivery and leadership capacities. His portfolio boasts numersuccessful projects, encompassing institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Danzas AG, Sumitomo, Systems, Balfour Beatty, Sage, Regus, Vodafone, Aberdeen Asset Management, Aviva, and HSBC.

He is both a holder of a BA (Hons) degree and a Qualified Accountant. During his leisure time, he finds pleasure in keeping fit and maintains a keen interest in golf, football, and badminton.

About SAM Corporate LLC

SAM Corporate are the Global Fintech Experts with offices in Dubai, London and Cochin, with foon providing fully optimized solutions for Complex Consolidation, Driver based Budgeting, Range Planning, Rolling Forecast, Regulatory and Compliance solutions for IFRS9, IFRS16 and IFRS17, ESG solutions, Regulatory Reporting solution, Financial Crime Prevention solutions, Project Business Automation solution, and Supply Chain and Digital Logistics solutions. SAM Corporate blends world-class technology from its global partners together with its deep domain expertise and vast software implementation experience.