Protect Your Home From Damp The Easy Way

Rayleigh Gutter Cleaning is a gutter company based in Rayleigh, Essex. Providing gutter cleaning, repairs, and replacement throughout Essex. When was the last time you had your guttering checked? The answer is that you probably can't remember! And that's the same for most people when it comes to having your gutters cleaned. This may mean now is the time your guttering needs to be looked at by a local gutter cleaning and repair company.

​Gutters are usually out of sight and out of mind, they sit up high and we assume they're doing their job of taking the rainwater away down the downpipes. This asks the question of how I know if my gutters need cleaning or a repair. Having yearly gutter maintenance by a professional gutter cleaner is the best way to make sure your home is protected from water damage. We find gutter sealant used to repair leaks, but this is only a temporary fix, and that is why we replace broken gutter rather than use gutter sealant or mastic.

Your gutters play a huge role in the protection of your home, if your gutters become full of moss and debris, or are damaged and leaking, then not only could you be looking at seristructural damage, but you can get damp within your home. Damp is a huge concern as it can impact your health significantly. Damp is one of the first signs you need to have your guttering cleaned or repaired.

​Keeping your gutters clear of any leaves, moss, and blockages is a great way to keep them working all year round, especially in the winter with the English weather and rain! Rayleigh Gutter Cleaning offers a yearly inspection and guttering cleaning service to make sure your gutters and home are protected all year round.

We all want to avoid the costly repair bills from having our gutters repaired or replaced and the best way to do that is having regular gutter cleaning. But what causes gutters to get blocked up or broken? Well, the most common guttering issues are blockages in the gutter themselves or in the downpipes, meaning the water can't escape to the drains below.

​The blockages are caused by a few things, usually leaves from nearby trees, and from moss that grows on your roof and washes down into your gutters. Unfortunately, we often find dead animals blocking the gutters too, usually small birds. If when it's raining you notice water overflowing or trickling down the outside of the downpipes or walls then this a great indication that your gutters could do with cleaning out.

​Gutter guards are one of the biggest causes of blocked gutters. These are usually incorrectly fitted and can cause a huge problem as the moss and leaves get caught up in them causing the problems they're designed to stop. We often find gutter guards have grass growing through them, making them a nightmare for your regular gutter cleaning services to be carried out. We always remove these on any gutters we find them in and the customer always reports that the gutters perform much better. If you have yearly gutter cleaning then you will never need a gutter guard.

​Another cause of dampness in your home is broken or leaking gutter joints. This is where two pieces of gutter are joined together using a union joint, or where the gutters join around the corner. They become broken for many reasons, most commonly because of the age, the rubber seals in the joints wear away over time allowing water to leak through. Also if the joint has been previously incorrectly fitted then it can pop out, again causing a leak. The joining gutter may not be long enough and so doesn't sit in the joint correctly.

​Having your gutters cleaned out regularly can identify these issues long before they have enough time to cause more seridamp issues. Rayleigh Gutter Cleaning can check all joints and clips on the gutter are intact and make sure the gutters are not sagging in any areas. We also check that the length of the gutter is correct. If the gutter has been cut too short it may not fit into the gutter joiner correctly causing it to leak. These checks are included as part of our gutter cleaning service.

​Things to check for from the ground if you're unsure:

​Water leaking through a joint

Overflowing water from the top of the gutter

Plants and grass growing out of your gutter

Water running on the outside of your downpipes and walls

Damp patches on the ground or rising into the brickwork

Any obvisigns of broken gutters

Gutters that are sagging down

​Once you notice any of these problems with your gutters or downpipes then it is time to hire a professional. Rayleigh Gutter Cleaning is trained in working at heights and in ladder safety. It is important to get any gutter cleaning or repairs looked at as soon as possible before the problem becomes a lot more expensive. Clogged​ gutters are one of the biggest causes of water damage in England. We can offer a range of guttering services from a small gutter clearance to a brand new gutter installation.

