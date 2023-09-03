Average Senior Spends Nearly 300 Hours A Year On Social Media: Poll

By VaneMangru-Kumar // SWNS

It isn't just for young people anymore - the average American 65 and older spends nearly 300 hours a year on social media, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 seniors who use social media looked at their usage and habits and found that they spend an average of 47 minutes a day on these platforms.

Nearly a quarter can't seem to get enough, spending upwards of an hour every day scrolling (24%).

Seniors spend the most time on Facebook (75%), YouTube (28%) and Instagram (10%).





While half of respondents use social media to kill time (54%), others reconnect with friends (61%) and stay in touch with other loved ones (58%).

Nearly four in 10 have even made a new friend on social media (39%).

It has proved to be useful in other ways, too, with a majority saying they've learned something new from social media that was helpful in their lives (63%).

Thirty-five percent of seniors see these platforms as a reliable source for keeping up with news and another 32% use it to seek out information.

The survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by ClearMatch Medicare found that seniors are most interested in health-related content online (46%).

That was followed closely by food-related content (43%), entertainment (36%) and politics (33%).

However, 60% recognize that social media is only a trustworthy source of information sometimes.

Still, nearly one in five are under the impression that it's trustworthy most of the time (19%), and a similar percentage admit they don't have a great understanding of how to safely navigate these platforms (20%).

The average senior polled believes that about 43% of the information they see online is true.

Two-thirds of respondents believe that they're stigmatized for easily falling for misinformation (67%) - and 36% would have to agree.

"There has been a growing intricacy in scams, making them harder to detect in the last decade," said Ben Pajak, CEO of ClearMatch Medicare, a division of HealthPlanOne. "Typically, these fraudulent schemes present themselves as overly appealing opportunities, promising freebies or unusually low-cost items. It's important to exercise caution when encountering such offers and thoroughly scrutinize these opportunities before taking any action."

In fact, 34% said they've been misinformed by a source they trusted and 33% have been victims to a scam in the past.

Seniors have been most susceptible to scams most commonly online (66%) and on the phone (31%), with relation to money (36%), personal information (17%) and health (9%).

And these respondents paid the price - losing an average of $2,700 to scams.

But there are learnings: even more seniors shared that they witnessed a scam on social media that they did not fall victim to (62%), especially related to health and medical care (24%).

They pointed out that these scams included people pretending to be from a financial-based company (38%), offering“free” incentives for personal information (33%) and pretending to be from a healthcare company (22%).

Although they've avoided them in the past, one in nine admit they have no idea what to look for in a scam.

"Although everyone is susceptible to scams, no matter the age, seniors tend to be seen as an 'easy target' since many don't know the ins-and-outs of the internet,” said Jennifer Girdler, vice president of sales at ClearMatch Medicare.“Don't be afraid to ask what your information will be used for and seek a second opinion from a trusted loved one before handing over any identifying data.”

