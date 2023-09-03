Average American Employee Hasn't Had A Raise In 3 Years

Sunday, 03 September 2023 06:20 GMT

The average American employee hasn't received a raise at their current job in the last three years.

That's according to a recent OnePoll survey of 2,000 American adults ahead of Labor Day.

Although Labor Day's core mission is to celebrate workers' contributions to America, 46% out of the 1,859 employees polled said they feel“somewhat recognized” at work, while 8% said they don't feel recognized at all.

Respondents also laid out their top concerns about the current workforce, with Gen Z saying they're more concerned about the nationwide worker strikes than the lack of job security (69% vs. 49%).

Meanwhile, half of millennials surveyed were more worried about salary cuts (53%) than wage gaps (49%) and worker strikes (45%).

The Gen X and boomer generations, however, had similar worries when it came to lack of job security (45% and 49%) and wage gaps (44% and 46%).

Regarding pay disparities, 73% of all adults agree the gender wage gap is still very real.

In fact, almost six in 10 working men believe their current salary is influenced by their gender (58%), compared to 54% of female employees.

When it comes to making a difference in the workplace, half believe speaking directly to management is the most effective way to pressure companies and bosses to improve work conditions and pay (51%).

Many also think labor/union strikes (49%), filing an HR complaint (40%) or posting on social media (36%) could positively change workplace conditions.

As worker strikes continue to dominate headlines , 41% of respondents said they previously participated in a labor strike, while 47% had never done so.

Of those who have participated in a strike, most protested for better work schedules (68%), higher pay (58%), better health insurance (56%) and to negotiate for better benefits (48%).

When asked if they currently belong to a union, 43% of workers said yes, while 43% said no.

Most union members said joining one was the best work-related decision they've ever made (93%).


