(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Australia's Covid-era vwill be stopped from the
beginning February 2024, the government announced recently.
Announcing the same in a statement, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said, \"From February 2024, the vwill be closed to all applicants. This will provide certainty to our vsystem now that the circumstances that drove the operation of the vno longer exist.\"
In 2020, Australia introduced the Pandemic Event v(subclass 408) to aid stranded international students and address labor shortages amid pandemic-induced border closures. This vallowed a 12-month extension for expiring visas and multiple entries. Presently, existing vholders can extend for six months at AUD405, staying lawful until expiration. However, starting February 2024, the vwill no longer accept new applications and will be completely discontinued, according to an official press release.\"The Pandemic Event vwas an important part of Australia's vsystem during the pandemic. Many people on temporary visas helped Australia during this period,\" Mr Giles said in a statement.\"We're providing an opportunity for people who hold a Pandemic Event vto explore another voption, or plan to leave Australia,\" he added.The Australian government also said that people who were not eligible for another vwould have to leave the country. \"This will provide certainty to our vsystem now that the circumstances that drove the operation of the [Pandemic Event] vno longer exist,\" a statement said.In a recent government move, international students are now subject to a work-hour cap of 48 hours per fortnight, as of July 1. This marks a departure from previregulations that allowed more flexibility in their work hours. Additionally, Working Holiday Vholders will no longer have work exemptions. These policy changes are expected to have a significant impact onOverseas Migration, potentially reducing it.
