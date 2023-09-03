Sunday, 03 September 2023 06:19 GMT

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Stable


9/3/2023 9:23:43 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever. Currently, she is under doctors' observation and stable, said sources as quoted by ANI.

MENAFN03092023007365015876ID1107000677

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search