G20 Summit In Delhi: 'India's Progress Result Of Action-Oriented Roadmap', Says Pm Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the theme of India's G20 Presidency 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is not just a slogan but a comprehensive philosophy derived from the country's cultural ethos. India is all set to host the G20 Summit at the Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.In an exclusive interview with PTI, PM Modi said,“India's G20 Presidency also sowed seeds of confidence in countries of the so-called third world. Africa is a top priority forin G20; no future plan of earth can succeed without all voices being heard.\"The Prime Minister said that the G20 ministerial decisions taken across all domains will prove to be pivotal for the world's future.
“We will continue constructive contribution well past our G20 Presidency. Inflation key issue faced by the world, our G20 Presidency led to the recognition that anti-inflation policies in one country do not harm others,\" PM Modi told PTI.
He also noted that many positive impacts are coming out of India's G20 Presidency.“Some very close to my heart.”“Whether as G20 President or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world. The international community is convinced India's progress is not an accident, it's the result of the action-oriented roadmap,” the Prime Minister said.
“For a long time in world history, India was one of the top economies of the world. Later, due to the impact of colonization of varikinds, our global footprint was reduced. ,” PM Modi added.
He said,“But now, India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business.”\"With such momentum, I am positive that we will be in the top three economies in the near future,\" he said. \"By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries.\"Adding a fourth 'D' - development - to the 3Ds of democracy, demography and diversity, he said the period till 2047 is one of huge opportunity and \"Indians who are living in this era have a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next thousand years.\"India's USD 3.39 trillion GDP overtook that of the UK in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, making it the fifth-largest economy in the world behind the US, China, Japan and Germany.The G20 Summit, to be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on 9 and 10 September, will see 1,500 Delhi Police personnel deployed outside the venue. \"
