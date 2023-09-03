In a significant development, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced its decision to transfer financial responsibility for 25 hospitals to the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, effective Thursday. The ICRC has supported these hospitals for the past several years, aiding in the payment of health worker salaries and operational expenses. The move marks a transition towards self-sufficiency for Afghanistan's health sector. Notably, this decision will lead to the cessation of salary and expense contributions by the ICRC.

“The main goal of the International Committee of the Red Cross was to allow officials to organize themselves to assume their responsibilities,” Tolo News quotes Parwiz Ahmad Faizi, spokesperson for the organization. Among the hospitals affected is the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul, which has provided vital care to patients from across the nation. Hospital Chief Hasibullah Wardak emphasized the need for continued foreign aid collaboration with Afghanistan's health sector.

However, concerns arise among some residents regarding the sufficiency of health services. There are calls for increased international assistance, as Afghanistan grapples with medicine shortages and economic challenges. The Ministry of Public Health's spokesperson, Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil, assured that the ministry will utilize its budget to pay staff salaries and provide essential medical supplies. Afghanistan's health sector comprises around 5,250 hospitals, with a substantial portion historically funded by foreign agencies.

In a related context, the ICRC's decision coincides with a broader trend of budgetary adjustments. In April, the organization approved cost reductions of 430 million Swiss francs ($475.30 million) over 2023 and early 2024, reflecting evolving humanitarian aid budgets. The move is part of a process that aims to return full health service responsibilities to the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, aligning with the evolving financial landscape and collaboration with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities. The decision underscores growing concerns over reduced humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, amidst the backdrop of the country's economic transition post-Taliban takeover. The ICRC, headquartered in Geneva, remains committed to its other health programs in Afghanistan, including supporting rehabilitation efforts for individuals with disabilities.

Photo credit: JORGE SILVA | REUTERS

