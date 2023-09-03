Safadi, Moroccan House Of Councilors President Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra)--Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, on Sunday received President of Moroccan House of Councilors, Enaam Mayara, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom, heading a parliamentary delegation.
Safadi stressed "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Moroccan relations under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership and His Majesty King Mohammed VI, noting that the two countries constitute an "advanced" model in bilateral ties, based on mutual trust, respect and harmony in positions on regional issues, especially the Palestinian cause.
Safadi said the House "remarkably" values positions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI / Chairman of Al-Quds Committee in Arab League and Morocco's support for Jordan regarding Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.
Moreover, Safadi noted Jordanians firmly support His Majesty King Abdullah II's firm stances to defend rights of the Palestinian people, primarily establishment of their independent state.
Safadi stressed importance of orchestrating joint parliamentary positions at variArab and international parliamentary forums.
He highlighted importance of enhancing joint parliamentary cooperation horizons, activating agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU), and increasing volume of joint trade and economic exchange.
For his part, Mayara affirmed his country's appreciation for Jordan's positions under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership in supporting Morocco's territorial integrity.
Morocco, he noted, is keen to develop variforms of bilateral cooperation to serve common interests.
Mayara said the visit aims to strengthen joint parliamentary efforts, enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields and issues of common interest, and intensify coordination and consultation at variregional and international forums, which would serve main Arab issues and mutual interests.
