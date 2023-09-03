House Committee, Tuoaa Head Talk Cooperation To Support Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra) - Chairman of Lower House Palestine Committee, MP Fayez Basbous, affirmed His Majesty King Abdullah II's role in restoring momentum to the Palestinian cause, through his activities held at regional and global levels.
During the committee's meeting on Sunday, with Secretary-General of Union of Arabian Academics (TUOAA), Dr. Ahmed Bakr, Basbsaid the committee had previously launched an initiative to support Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.
Basbalso stressed need to support Palestinian people in obtaining their rights, calling on TUOAA to carry out its role in raising awareness on the Palestinian cause.
Meanwhile, Bakr valued the King's role in Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem sanctities, explaining that the Palestinian cause is the top central issue for Jordan.
Referring to the belligerent attack on the Palestinian people led by the Israeli hardline government, Bakr noted magnitude of pressures on Jordan due to its "firm" stances to defend Palestinian cause.
TUOAA, he said, is scheduled to hold a conference early November, under the theme: " International Scientific Conference for Protection of Jerusalem and Islamic and Christian Sanctities," to disevents in Jerusalem and importance of Hashemite Custodianship, indicating that the Lower House Palestine Committee will participate in its activities.
