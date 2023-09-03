Royal Decree Prorogues Parliament's Extraordinary Session

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree has been issued, proroguing Parliament's extraordinary session as of 1 September 2023.
