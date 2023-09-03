King Accepts Credentials Of New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday accepted the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors to Jordan, during a ceremony at Basman Palace.
King Abdullah accepted the credentials of ambassadors M?rcio Fagundes do Nascimento of Brazil, Alexander Sporys of the Czech Republic, Bertram von Moltke of Germany, and Slavko Matanovi? of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
His Majesty also accepted the credentials of ambassadors Yael Lempert of the United States, and Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas of the European Union, as well as non-resident ambassador José Jes?s Guillermo Betancourt Rivera of Peru.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the ceremony.
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1107000664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.